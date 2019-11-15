Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Court

Man claims he didn’t attend court due to fears over COVID-19

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
April 15, 2020 9:00 am
A 32-year-old man, who allegedly stole three packets of Cadbury chocolate from a supermarket in Nabua Suva did not attend court due to the coronavirus.

A 32-year-old man, who allegedly stole three packets of Cadbury chocolate claims he didn’t attend court because he was scared of the Coronavirus.

Isikeli Tama said he had heard that most of the passengers who were on the same flight as Fiji’s first COVID-19 patient were from the Suva area.

Tama appeared before Chief Magistrate Usaia Ratuvili yesterday.

Article continues after advertisement

The court heard that in February, Tama allegedly stole three packets of chocolate worth $26.88 from a supermarket in Nabua, Suva.

Tama has been released on bail bond of $500, told not to reoffend, and not to change address.

He is to report to the Nabua Police Station every Saturday.

The matter has been adjourned to May 14.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.