Man claims he didn’t attend court due to fears over COVID-19

A 32-year-old man, who allegedly stole three packets of Cadbury chocolate claims he didn’t attend court because he was scared of the Coronavirus.

Isikeli Tama said he had heard that most of the passengers who were on the same flight as Fiji’s first COVID-19 patient were from the Suva area.

Tama appeared before Chief Magistrate Usaia Ratuvili yesterday.

The court heard that in February, Tama allegedly stole three packets of chocolate worth $26.88 from a supermarket in Nabua, Suva.

Tama has been released on bail bond of $500, told not to reoffend, and not to change address.

He is to report to the Nabua Police Station every Saturday.

The matter has been adjourned to May 14.