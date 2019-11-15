Man charged with one count of murder

The man alleged to have murdered his wife last Sunday has been charged with one count of murder.
The alleged incident happened after a heated argument between the couple at their home in Kinoya.
The suspect will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court tomorrow.
