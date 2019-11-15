Man charged with foreshore murder acquitted

Saula Temo who was previously charged for murder is now a free man.

Temo was acquitted by the Suva High Court this afternoon where the Judge ruled Temo not guilty of the charge of murder.

Temo has been in remand since 2018 when it was alleged that he caused the death of 23-year-old Akuila Salavuki at the Suva Foreshore in May of the same year.

The Judge says there was insufficient evidence to prove that Temo was at the scene of the incident that took place.

The Judge then acquitted the case.

Meanwhile, last week, the three assessors also found 20-year-old Temo not guilty of murder.