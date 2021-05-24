Man charged with exportation of illicit drugs bailed

A man who is charged with the unlawful exportation of illicit drugs in April last year appeared in the Lautoka Magistrates Court.

Norman William Fisher is charged with 4 counts of unlawful exportation of illicit drugs.

It is alleged that on the 8th of April 2021, Fisher without lawful authority exported to Australia 120 grams of cocaine.

The Police Prosecutor also told the court that they did not object to bail however they are requesting for strict bails.

The accused was granted bail with a sum of $500 each from his two sureties.

Fisher will report to the Lautoka Police Station every Wednesday from 7 am to 7 pm, not to interfere with prosecution witnesses, not to re-offend while on bail and surrender his passport.

He will reappear on the 27th of May.