Man charged with attempted murder of baby

A man in his 20s will be produced at the Nadi Magistrates Court today charged with allegedly attempting to murder his nine-month old baby.

Police say following a heated argument with his wife in their home in Namotomoto, Nadi on Saturday, the accused allegedly forcefully took their baby boy and drove towards the Namotomoto Bridge.

He is alleged to have intentionally driven his vehicle into the river, where bystanders managed to save them both.

The baby fortunately did not sustain serious injuries and was treated at the Nadi Hospital.

The accused has been charged with one count of attempted murder.