Man charged with alleged rape of minor

In another horrific case, a 34-year-old man was last month charged with the alleged rape of his three-year-old stepdaughter.

This is amongst the statistics released by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions today.

In another similar incident, a man, 49 was charged with the alleged rape and of his 12-year-old stepdaughter.

Two 17-year-old boys were also charged with four counts of alleged rape of their 13-year-old cousin.

Apart from the three-year-old, there were 17 other victims of whom nine were under the age of 18 years.

Apart from rape, there was two people charged for defilement, four for indecent assault and nine for sexual assault.

There were 20 people charged with 47 counts of offences in total last month.

In another incident, a 55-year-old man was charged with the rape of his daughter. A 71-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 12-year-old grandniece while in another incident, a 63-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 15-year-old niece.

There was one incident where a 62-year-old man was charged with six counts of rape and two counts of sexual assault of his 12-year-old great-grandniece.

A 27-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 26-year-old cousin. The alleged incident took place when the victim was unconscious after a drinking party. In another incident, a 19-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 8-year-old cousin.

A 69-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 64-year-old former de facto partner, however, this matter was discontinued due to insufficient evidence.

A 49-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 43-year-old wife, however, this matter was discontinued after the victim admitted to making a false statement. In another incident, a 38-year-old man was charged with four counts of rape, one count of sexual assault, one count of criminal intimidation and one count of assault causing actual bodily harm to his 34-year-old wife. (NB: The offence of assault causing actual bodily harm and criminal intimidation is recorded separately).

There was one incident where a 44-year-old man was charged with two counts of rape, three counts of indecent assault and three counts of sexual assault of his 17-year-old sister-in-law.

A 70-year-old pastor was charged with two counts of rape and one count of indecent assault of his 25- year-old housekeeper.

There was one incident where a 27-year-old man and a 28-year-old man were charged with the rape of a 39-year-old woman. The accused persons and the victim were family friends.

A 24-year-old man was charged with the defilement of a 14-year-old girl while in another incident, a 48-year-old man was charged with the defilement of a 13-year-old girl.

A 44-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 49-year-old woman, however, this matter was discontinued due to insufficient evidence.