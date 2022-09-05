Man charged with alleged arson

A man in his late 30s has been charged with allegedly setting a double story house on fire along Princess Road in Tamavua last Saturday.

The accused residing at the Tamavua-I-Wai settlement has been charged with one count of arson.

FBC News was at the scene on Saturday and spoke to the neighbors who heard noises and saw smoke coming out of the house.

The neighbors witnessed the accused inside the house which was vacant at the time of the incident.

The neighbours managed to catch him and took him to the nearby police station.

He will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today.