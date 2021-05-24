Man charged with 20 counts of rape

A man in his late 40s charged with 20 counts of rape was produced at the Lautoka Magistrates Court today.

The man has been charged for allegedly raping his step-daughter on several occasions between 2017 and 2018.

The victim reported the matter to the Lautoka Police Station last month.

The victim was 11-years-old when the accused allegedly started committing the offences when her mother was out of the house.

The victim informed a relative of the alleged incidents last month and a report was then lodged.