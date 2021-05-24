Court
Man charged with 20 counts of rape
August 25, 2021 4:53 pm
A man in his late 40s charged with 20 counts of rape was produced at the Lautoka Magistrates Court today.
The man has been charged for allegedly raping his step-daughter on several occasions between 2017 and 2018.
The victim reported the matter to the Lautoka Police Station last month.
The victim was 11-years-old when the accused allegedly started committing the offences when her mother was out of the house.
The victim informed a relative of the alleged incidents last month and a report was then lodged.
