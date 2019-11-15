Home

Man charged over murder remanded

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
March 3, 2020 7:05 am

A 34-year-old man who is alleged to have murdered a fellow islander in Rotuma has been further remanded in custody.

Suliana Kafoa appeared in the Suva High Court yesterday charged with one count of murder.

It is alleged that on December 19th last year, Kafoa murdered the deceased in Rotuma by punching him.

Article continues after advertisement

It’s alleged that an argument broke out after a drinking session which led to the death.

The matter has been adjourned to March 16th for a plea.

