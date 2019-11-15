Man charged over murder remanded

A 34-year-old man who is alleged to have murdered a fellow islander in Rotuma has been further remanded in custody.

Suliana Kafoa appeared in the Suva High Court yesterday charged with one count of murder.

It is alleged that on December 19th last year, Kafoa murdered the deceased in Rotuma by punching him.

It’s alleged that an argument broke out after a drinking session which led to the death.

The matter has been adjourned to March 16th for a plea.