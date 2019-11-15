Man facing 25 counts of alleged sexual assault charges

A 45-year-old man is facing 25 counts of alleged sexual assault-related charges and will appear in the Nadi Magistrates Court tomorrow.

The accused is alleged to have committed the offence between April and December last year.

It is alleged he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy in Votualevu in Nadi.

The matter was reported to the police last month and he was charged following investigation.