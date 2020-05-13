Man charged for making false statement

A 64-year-old man appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court for an offence he allegedly committed in relation to the 2018 General Election.

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption charged Vijay Krishna with one count of Making a False Statement under the Political Parties Act of 2013.

It is alleged that he published false information on social media site Facebook relating to the 2018 Election, which he knew to be false or had no reason to believe to be true.

Article continues after advertisement

The FICAC State Counsel informed the Court that first phase disclosures had already been served.

Resident Magistrate Joseph Daurewa released the Krishna on bail $500 bail bond with one surety.

He has been instructed not to reoffend, to report to the FICAC office every Friday and to surrender all travel documents with a Stop Departure Order issued.

Magistrate Daurewa further ordered the Krishna to temporarily de-activate his social media accounts and to provide evidence of the same by next Friday.

The matter was adjourned to 15th July.