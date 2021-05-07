Man charged for attempted murder remanded

Home

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
May 19, 2021 7:03 am

The Nadi man charged with attempted murder over the weekend will remain in custody as his bail was denied.

58-year-old Krishna Kumar appeared in the Nadi Magistrate Court earlier today.

It’s alleged Kumar slit his wife’s hand at her workplace and this led to her being rushed to the Nadi Hospital before being airlifted to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva.

The court heard the man was worried that his wife has been going to work early and returning home late.

The state informed the court of claims made by family members that Kumar suffers from a mental health issue.

Kumar’s case will now be called at the Lautoka High Court on the 31st of this month.

His wife remains admitted at the CWM Hospital.

