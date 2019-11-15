Man charged for allegedly raping five-year-old daughter to front court

A man in his 50s from Votualevu in Nadi will be produced at the Nadi Magistrates Court today charged with allegedly raping his 5-year-old granddaughter.

The incident allegedly happened earlier this week at the victim’s home and the matter was reported by the victim’s mother.

The accused has been charged with one count of rape.

In another case, a 23-year-old auditor from Rakiraki has been charged with one count of abduction of a person under 18years.

The accused is alleged to have abducted the 17year old victim also from Rakiraki in October 2019 and took her to a hotel.

The victims’ mother reported the matter after discovering she was pregnant.

He will be produced at the Rakiraki Magistrates Court today.