Man charged for allegedly giving false report on stolen vehicle

A 48-year-old mechanic will be produced at a special court sitting at the Nasinu Magistrates Court this morning charged with allegedly giving false information regarding the theft of his car.

Police say a report was received from the accused last Thursday that an unknown person had stolen his vehicle which was parked near his home at Davuilevu Housing.

As a result, roadblocks were erected as per the normal measures adopted to stop the vehicle from moving into another Division and all officers were alerted to conduct searches and keep a lookout.

However, as investigators questioned the accused further, he allegedly admitted to lying about the incident as the vehicle was involved in an accident at Koronivia the day prior to the report being lodged.

The vehicle was later found at a Towing Company Base in Nausori.

The accused has been charged with one count of giving false information.

Chief Operations Officer ACP Abdul Khan says this is the second such case of giving false information about the theft of a motor vehicle, and such reports will not be taken lightly.

ACP Khan says a lot of resources are directed towards reports of theft of motor vehicles as the immediate focus is on ensuring the stolen vehicle is not used to commit crimes.

He adds when the report was received roadblocks were erected which have been criticized for delaying the movement of the traveling public.