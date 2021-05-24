Home

Court

Man charged for alleged sexual assault on minors

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
September 1, 2021 11:01 am

An 18-year-old man who allegedly sexually assaulted two young sisters will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today.

The two victims are aged 12 and 15-years.

Police has confirmed that the alleged incident occurred on Saturday.

Article continues after advertisement

The accused who was known to the family had spent the night at the victims home when he allegedly committed the offences.

The 18-year-old has been charged with one count of sexual assault, one count of indecent assault, and one count of theft.

The matter was investigated by Samabula Police.

