Man charged for alleged rape of 11-year-old

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
May 14, 2020 9:30 am

A 40-year-old man will be produced at the Ba Magistrates Court today charged with allegedly attempting to rape an 11 year old girl.

The alleged incident happened on Tuesday in a settlement in Ba.

The accused who is charged with one count of attempted rape is alleged to have taken the 11-year-old victim to a cassava plantation near the settlement where they both reside in.

The victim’s uncle came across the incident and reported the matter to Police.

He will be produced at the Ba Magistrates Court today.

