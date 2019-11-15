Man charged for alleged rape committed in three decades

A 63-year-old man who has been allegedly raping his stepdaughter since 1987 was charged for serious sexual offences last month.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions says the man was charged with representative counts of rape of his 44-year-old stepdaughter.

The accused allegedly started raping his stepdaughter from 1987 when she was 11-years-old.

DPP says 18 people were charged with a total of 46 counts of separate incidents in January.

The offences were rape, attempt to commit rape, indecent assault and sexual assault.

A 15-year-old boy alongside an 18-year-old man was charged with the rape, attempt to commit rape and indecent assault of 7 and 12-year-old boys who were their cousins.

A 17-year-old boy was charged with the rape and sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl from his village.

There were 20 victims of whom 10 victims were under the age of 18 years.

There were 17 female victims and 3 male victims.

There were 11 incidents where the victims and the accused were related to one another.

A 74-year-old man was charged with the rape and attempt to commit rape of his 7-year-old grandson while in another incident a 64-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 12-year-old granddaughter.

There was one incident where a 52-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 15-year-old intellectually disabled cousin.

A 26-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 18-year-old cousin.

There were two separate incidents where a 57-year-old man and a 53-year-old man were charged with the rape and sexual assault of their 43-year-old and 46-year-old wives.

A 49-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 17-year-old niece while a 28-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 25-year-old sister-in-law.

A 36-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 3-year-old girl.

The accused and the victim were neighbors at the time of the incident.

A former government information officer was charged with the rape of a 19-year-old woman.

In another separate incident, a 53-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 15-year-old boy.

The victim was an employee of the accused person.

There was one incident where a 21-year-old man was charged with the rape and indecent assault of a 19-year-old woman.

The accused and the victim were flatmates at the time of the incident.