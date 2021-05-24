Man charged for alleged forced sexual act

Home

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
October 4, 2021 12:58 pm
Lautoka Magistrates Court.

A security officer who is alleged to have forced two men to perform sexual acts has been charged.

He will be produced in the Lautoka Magistrates Court today. 

The security officer, in his 30s, allegedly committed the offense as a means to punish the youths for allegedly damaging his personal items.

Article continues after advertisement

The incident allegedly took place earlier this year, where he and others forcefully took the two victims to an empty shed outside his home and forced them to perform sexual acts.

The accused has been charged with two counts of wrongful confinement, two counts of sexual assault and one count of trafficking obscene publication.

Investigation continues into the involvement of others in relation to this alleged crime.

 

