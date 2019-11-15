Man charged for alleged coronavirus claims denied bail

A 24-year-old man who allegedly gave false information to an officer in relation to COVID-19 was denied bail by the Magistrates Court this afternoon.

Simione Sekonaia is charged with two counts of giving false information to a public officer and one count of malicious act.

Sekonaia was initially given bail since there was no objection from the police prosecutor and he is a first time offender.

However, he could not produce two sureties and subsequently bail was withdrawn.

The court heard Sekonaia had presented himself to medical authorities last week, giving false personal details and claimed he had recently returned from overseas and was not feeling well having experienced symptoms of coronavirus.

He disappeared after making the claims and upon checking his travel history, it was discovered the accused had never left the country.