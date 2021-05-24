Home

Court

Man charged for alleged chicken theft

Tokasa Rainima Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @FBC_News
June 21, 2021 11:51 am

A man is expected to appear in the Nasinu Magistrates Court for allegedly stealing chickens from a Supermarket in Nasinu.

The alleged theft occurred on Saturday where he tried to steal 13 number 1.5 chickens and ran out of the supermarket, after he was approached by a security officer.

It’s alleged he was later caught, while trying to run away from the scene.

The man who lives in Nasinu is unemployed and will appear in Court today.

