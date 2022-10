A man has been told to return the five bags of chicken he allegedly stole from a supermarket in Suva.

The man appeared in the Suva Magistrate court charged with a count of theft.

It’s alleged that he walked into the supermarket last Friday and took the bags of chicken.

The prosecution has served the accused with full disclosure.

The man has been granted bail with a bond of $500 and a surety.

He will reappear in court on November 7th.