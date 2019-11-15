Man Charged for alleged breach of Electoral Act

A man appeared in the Nadi Magistrates Court today for allegedly breaching the Electoral Act during the 2018 Elections.

Serevi Turaganicolo, also known as Serevi Gonewai was charged by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption with one count of breaching campaign restrictions during polling.

It is alleged that during the 48-hour period prior to polling day in 2018, he communicated a political message on Facebook, which was in breach of campaign restrictions during polling.

FICAC State Counsel informed the court that first phase disclosures were served.

Gonewai has been released on bail and a Stop Departure Order has been issued against him.

He has also been ordered to surrender his travel documents.

The matter has been adjourned to 14th of August.