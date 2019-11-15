Man caught impersonating civil servants charged

The man who was arrested for allegedly posing as a civil servant has been charged.

Josefa Saronitokatoka Volitiviti Kolinio Radrudru Ravoka is facing eight charges.

He has been charged with one count of personating public officer, two counts of obtaining financial advantage by deception, four counts of false or misleading documents, and one count of giving false information to a public officer.

He will appear in the Suva Magistrates Court this afternoon.

A report was lodged against Ravoka by an employee of the Attorney General’s office.

It is alleged he was going by the names Joseva Ravoka and Josefa Atalafo and posing as a government lawyer and obtaining money under false pretense.

It is alleged he obtained more than $7, 000 by deception.