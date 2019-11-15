Man on drug possession charge bailed

A man, alleged to have been in possession of $23,000 worth of methamphetamine has been bailed by the Labasa Magistrates Court.

39-year-old Ranjinesh Roneel Prasad is charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs and appeared before Magistrate Cama Tuberi this morning.

Prasad was read his rights to legal counsel and opted to get private counsel.

Article continues after advertisement

He also applied for bail, which police prosecution did not object to.

Prasad is alleged to have been in possession of small clear plastic bags containing white crystals believed to be methamphetamine after police stopped his car at Madhvan Street, last Thursday.

The case has been adjourned to February 10th for mention.