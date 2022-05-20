Man and juvenile to front court

[File Photo]

A man and a juvenile will appear in the Lautoka Magistrates’ Court today for an allegation of theft of a motor vehicle.

The arrest was made on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they are looking for a third suspect.

Police Chief Operations Officer (ACP) Abdul Khan says, on Wednesday, shortly after 1pm, a report of a motor vehicle theft was received from Lum Street in Waiyavi.

A team of officers from Lautoka, including K9 officers, were alerted whereby snap roadblocks were erected and officers were able to track down the vehicle which was abandoned at Sukanaivalu Road at around 1.30pm.

The two accused people were arrested and taken into custody and have since been charged.