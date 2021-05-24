Court
Man allegedly rapes and impregnates daughter
March 14, 2022 10:06 am
A man in his 40s will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court today charged with allegedly raping his daughter.
The alleged incident happened on two different occasions.
Police says the accused allegedly committed the offences between 2012 and 2013 where he also impregnated his daughter who is in her 20s.
The alleged incidents occurred in Nasinu.
