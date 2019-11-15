Man alleged to have sold a minor for immoral purposes bailed

A man facing charges for allegedly selling minors under the age of 18 years for immoral purposes has been released on bail.

He appeared before the Suva Magistrates court for his bail ruling.

Simione Tugi was released on $300 bail bond and ordered to report to the Nabua Police Station every Saturday.

He is charged with one count of selling minors under the age of 18 years for immoral purposes.

Tugi is alleged to have sold the victim who was 16-years-old at the time, on two separate occasions to two different men, for the purpose of sexual intercourse.

The offence was committed between January and February 2015 in Nabua.

The matter has been adjourned to the 28th of this month.