Man alleged to have raped step granddaughter remanded

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
June 1, 2020 12:45 pm
A 57-year-old Labourer who is charged with three counts of rape has been remanded by the Ba Magistrates Court today.

The man is alleged to have raped his four-year-old step-granddaughter several times last week at a cane field near the victim’s home.

The victim relayed the alleged incident to her mother whereby a report was lodged at the Ba Police Station.

The case has also been transferred the Lautoka High Court and will be called on the 12th of June.

