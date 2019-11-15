Man alleged to have raped step granddaughter remanded

A 57-year-old Labourer who is charged with three counts of rape has been remanded by the Ba Magistrates Court today.

The man is alleged to have raped his four-year-old step-granddaughter several times last week at a cane field near the victim’s home.

The victim relayed the alleged incident to her mother whereby a report was lodged at the Ba Police Station.

Article continues after advertisement

The case has also been transferred the Lautoka High Court and will be called on the 12th of June.