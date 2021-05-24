Home

Court

Man alleged to have raped step-daughter remanded

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
August 25, 2021 4:54 pm

A 45-year-old man who is charged with raping his step-daughter has been remanded by the Lautoka Magistrates Court.

The man is charged with 20 counts of rape.

He is alleged to have raped his step daughter on several occasions between 2017 and 2018.

The victim reported the matter to the Lautoka Police Station last month.

She was 11-years-old when the accused allegedly started committing the offences when her mother was out of the house.

The case will be called again on the 9th of next month.

