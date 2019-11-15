No bail for alleged wife killer

A 33-year-old man alleged to have murdered his wife following an argument in Naqara, Naitasiri three months ago has been denied bail by the Suva High court.

Josevata Koroi charged with one count of murder appeared in the Suva High court today.

It is alleged that Koroi stabbed his 28-year-old wife to death on the 1st of May.

Article continues after advertisement

The prosecutor objected to bail on the grounds that the alleged crime is serious in nature and that the accused is a violent person given that the deceased was allegedly stabbed four times.

The State argued that Koroi would be a danger to the public and that there is tension between the two families following the incident.

Defense informed the court that his client is willing to relocate to Nadera in Nasinu if granted bail.

High court Judge Justice Salesi Temo said if found guilty, the sentence for this offences carries mandatory life sentence.

Justice Temo denied bail and has set a trial date for March next year.