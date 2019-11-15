Man alleged to have murdered police officer to take plea

A 19-year-old man alleged to have stabbed a Police Officer to death in Lautoka will take his plea next week.

Vilimone Lalaobouma is charged with one count of murder, robbery, aggravated robbery and three counts of serious assault, appeared at the Lautoka High court today.

Lalaobouma is alleged to have murdered 24-year-old Police Constable Siuta Niumataiwalu outside the Churchill Park grounds after being apprehended for an alleged robbery in October.

On the night of Monday 21st October, several hours after released on bail from the Nadi Magistrates Court, the 19-year-old allegedly seriously assaulted and robbed a 52-year-old farmer.

Lalaobouma allegedly stole the victim’s bag containing clothes, shoes, cash and a kitchen knife which was later identified as the alleged murder weapon used to stab the late PC Niumataiwalu.

The accused also allegedly robbed two complainants and seriously assaulted three police officers.

The case will be called December 23rd.