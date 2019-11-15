Man alleged to have killed his brother to front court

A 26 year old man who is alleged to have murdered his brother in Lautoka late last year will appear in court today.

The man who is the victim’s brother has been charged with one count of murder and attempted arson.

It is alleged that the accused lit a newspaper and threw it on the victim who was sniffing glue and locked him inside his room.

The victim was rushed to the Lautoka Hospital and was later transferred to CWM where he died weeks after due to burns sustained.















