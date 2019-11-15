Man alleged to have killed a Lautoka cop further remanded

A Lautoka man facing murder charges in relation to the death of a Police officer in Lautoka last year has been further remanded.

Vilimoni Lalaobouma who is currently charged with one count of murder, one count of robbery, one count of aggravated robbery, and three counts of serious assault appeared this morning before the Lautoka High Court Judge.

It is alleged that Lalaobouma killed Police Constable, Siuta Niumataiwalu.

Article continues after advertisement

Lalaobouma is being represented by Legal Aid lawyer Jowen Singh while Simione Seruvatu is the DPP lawyer.

The matter has been adjourned to the 6th of July for a Pre-Trial Conference hearing.