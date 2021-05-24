Home

Man acquitted of rape charges

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
March 19, 2022 6:30 am

A man charged with raping his wife has been acquitted by the Suva High Court.

The 40-year-old was charged with four counts of rape and one count of breach of the Domestic Violence Restraining Order.

The alleged incident took place in Korovou between August 9 and November 27th, 2019.

The complainant told the court that her husband used to verbally attack her. She had also said during the trial that her husband allegedly raped her on different occasions.

While delivering his judgment, High Court Judge Justice Salesi Temo says he found the complainant and the accused as credible witnesses.

He says the couple had been married for 22 years and they have four children.

The High Court Judge adds that after examining the evidence given by the accused and the complainant, he found that the couple was in love however, after 22 years of marriage, the accused’s wife wants to move on to a new relationship.

Justice Temo says the complainant had initially lodged an assault complaint against the accused before filing rape reports.

He says it seemed that the complainant had put much thought into the second complaint before she lodged it with police.

The Judge says the complainant had also told the court that she would be happy to see her husband behind bars.

She also said she now has a de-facto partner and they have been residing together in Ba for the past two years.

Justice Temo highlighted that the prosecution had to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt but in this case, the court had a reasonable doubt.
The court acquitted the man of all charges.

