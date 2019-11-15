Home

Man accused of striking pregnant sister further remanded

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
August 6, 2020 4:11 pm

A 24-year-old man, who allegedly assaulted his pregnant sister with an iron rod, has been further remanded in custody.

Livai Ravonu is charged with one count of assault causing actual bodily harm and one count of act with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He allegedly committed the offence following an argument with his sister about their compound in Nabua on June 2nd.

An interim domestic violence restraining order was earlier issued.

The case will be recalled on the 20th of August.

