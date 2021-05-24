Home

Court

Malolo property owners seek $1.2m compensation

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
September 30, 2021 4:25 pm
[File Photo]

A lawyer representing third parties in the case against Freesoul Real Estate Development was chastised by the Suva Magistrate’s Court this afternoon.

The legal counsel for one Woody Jack and Ratu Jone Jovesa was reprimanded for coming to the court unprepared.

Jack and Ratu Jovesa own property on Malolo Island where Freesoul has been convicted of unauthorized digging of a waterway and construction of a boardwalk.

Article continues after advertisement

The two are seeking more than $1.2 million in compensation.

The court has directed their lawyer to file proper affidavits stating whether Freesoul’s activities, encroached onto their property and what extent of damage was suffered.

The court also informed the legal counsel that they cannot come to court seeking compensation for matters in which Freesoul has not been charged and sentenced.

Meanwhile, the court will rule on Tuesday whether to transfer the sentencing to the High Court as requested by the State which is seeking a fine of up to $750,000.

The State has submitted that given the substantial amount in the quantum range, the Magistrate could only issue a fine of $15,000.

