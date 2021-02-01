Malolo developer found guilty

Freesoul Real Estate Development has been convicted of carrying out unauthorized development on Malolo Island.

The matter was called for judgement in the Suva Magistrates court today.

Freesoul Real Estate Development was charged with three counts of undertaking unauthorized development and failure to comply with a prohibition notice.

They had carried out work on the dry land at Wacia and Qelelawa on Malolo Island without an approved Environment Impact Assessment Report in 2017.

The Suva Magistrate found the company guilty of two counts of undertaking the unauthorized development, however, they were found not guilty of the third count of failure to comply with a prohibition notice.

The lawyer for Freesoul Real Estate Development has been given time until the 23rd of April to file their mitigation and sentencing submission while the prosecution has been given time until 5th of May.

The matter will be called for sentencing hearing on 7th of May.