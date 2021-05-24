Home

Court

Malanis face contempt of court proceedings

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
September 23, 2021 4:48 pm
Veronica and Manoa Malani

Contempt of court proceedings have been filed against Veronica and Manoa Malani who had earlier alleged that Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum was involved in a bombing plot in 1987.

Sayed-Khaiyum has brought the proceedings against the Malanis in the High Court after they made comments against the Judiciary and members of the Judiciary on September 10th in a live video posted on Facebook.

The live video is publicly accessible and as of today, has been viewed 70,000 times, shared 3100 times, and has received 1700 comments and 3300 reactions.

The video was also shortened and shared by another publicly accessible Facebook page and has since been viewed 200,000 times, shared 2200 times, and has received 1700 comments and 6600 reactions.

The Attorney-General says the statements made by the Malanis are an attack on the Judiciary in Fiji.

He says we must not condone any attempts to undermine the Fijian public’s confidence in the administration of justice.

Sayed-Khaiyum also says this has the potential to damage the integrity of the enforcement of justice, and if let alone, can fester and have serious ramifications in future.

