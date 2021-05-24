Home

Court

Malani’s application against AG struck out

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
September 10, 2021 7:31 pm
Veronica Malani. [Source: Facebook]

Chief Justice, Kamal Kumar has dismissed and struck out an application by Veronica Malani against Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Malani filed for a judicial review on a decision by the Director of Public Prosecutions to not lay charges against the Attorney General.

The decision was made earlier this year.

Malani had alleged that Sayed-Khaiyum was involved in two bombing incidents that took place in 1987.

The DPP had said there was a lack of evidence to support the claims made against the Attorney General.

Malani has been ordered to pay $5,000 to the DPP in costs.

