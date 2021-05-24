Malani’s application against AG struck out

Chief Justice, Kamal Kumar has dismissed and struck out an application by Veronica Malani against Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Malani filed for a judicial review on a decision by the Director of Public Prosecutions to not lay charges against the Attorney General.

The decision was made earlier this year.

Article continues after advertisement

Malani had alleged that Sayed-Khaiyum was involved in two bombing incidents that took place in 1987.

The DPP had said there was a lack of evidence to support the claims made against the Attorney General.

Malani has been ordered to pay $5,000 to the DPP in costs.