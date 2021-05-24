Home

Court

Malanis appear in court for alleged Contempt 

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
October 4, 2021 12:38 pm
Veronica and Manoa Malani.[File Image]

The Contempt of court proceeding filed against Veronica and Manoa Malani was called in the Suva High court today.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum brought the proceedings against the Malanis after they made comments against the Judiciary and members of the Judiciary on September 10th in a live video posted on Facebook.

Malanis lawyer Simione Valenitabua today asked for time to file the affidavits and the AG’s office has been given time to respond. 

The Malanis had earlier alleged that Attorney-General , Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, was involved in a bombing plot in 1987.

The two had filed for a judicial review on a decision by the Director of Public Prosecutions to not lay charges against the Attorney General.

However, this matter was struck out due to a lack of evidence. 

The matter has been adjourned to November 16th for mention. 

 

 

