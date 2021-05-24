Court
Malani investigation to round up soon
February 28, 2022 2:50 pm
Manoa Malani [Source: video screenshot]
Police are rounding up an investigation in relation to the Suva man who was detained for allegedly protesting from his home in Flagstaff.
Manoa Malani was escorted by a few officers into a police vehicle last week, which was captured in a video that was posted on social media.
It is alleged he was protesting against Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.
The protest included banners and placards calling on Sayed-Khaiyum to step down.
Malani and his wife Veronica Malani had earlier alleged that the Attorney-General, was involved in a bombing plot in 1987.
Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro says after rounding up the investigation the file will be submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution.
