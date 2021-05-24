Malani investigation to round up soon

Police are rounding up an investigation in relation to the Suva man who was detained for allegedly protesting from his home in Flagstaff.

Manoa Malani was escorted by a few officers into a police vehicle last week, which was captured in a video that was posted on social media.

It is alleged he was protesting against Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

The protest included banners and placards calling on Sayed-Khaiyum to step down.

Malani and his wife Veronica Malani had earlier alleged that the Attorney-General, was involved in a bombing plot in 1987.

Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro says after rounding up the investigation the file will be submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution.