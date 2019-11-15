Malani and co-accused plead not guilty to corruption charges

The woman who lodged a police complaint against the Attorney General for an alleged bombing plot has today pleaded not guilty to corruption charges.

Land Transport Authority’s former Manager Road Safety and Education, Adi Vakacegu Ramanakiwai Veronika Malani and customer service officer Arieta Likuivalu appeared in the Nasinu Magistrates Court today.

The two were charged in June this year by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption with two counts each of obtaining a financial advantage and general dishonesty – causing a loss.

Malani is alleged to have approved accountable advance claims made under the names of two other employees of LTA and as a result, obtained financial advantages of $1925 for herself and $250 for Likuivalu.

Likuivalu is alleged to have prepared and submitted accountable advance claims made under the names of two other employees of LTA and obtained financial advantages of $250 for herself and $1925 for Malani.

It is alleged that the actions of the accused persons caused a total loss of $2,240 to LTA.

The matter has been adjourned to 18th February next year.

Malani has also been making headlines as she has alleged that Sayed-Khaiyum and his associates organised the making and detonation of home bombs around Viti Levu during and following the coups of 1987 by Sitiveni Rabuka.