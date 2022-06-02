Makoi murder suspect remanded

The man who allegedly murdered a 17-year-old student in Makoi, Nasinu last week has been remanded in custody.

32-year-old Rakiraki man Samuel Naicker appeared in the Nasinu Magistrates Court this afternoon.

Naicker faces one count of murder and two counts of theft.

It’s alleged that on May 28th, Naicker murdered the student and stole $400 cash and assorted items worth over $900.

It is alleged that the 32-year-old had slept in the victim’s bedroom on the night of the incident.

A family member later found the teenager motionless, while the suspect was nowhere to be found.

Naicker will appear in the Suva High Court next Friday.