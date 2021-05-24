Home

Mahuta and AG discuss cooperation

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
March 30, 2022 12:20 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and New Zealand Minister for Foreign Affairs, Nanaia Mahuta have held a bilateral meeting as part of her visit to Fiji.

Sayed-Khaiyum took the opportunity to thank New Zealand Government for its assistance in providing life-saving vaccines, direct budget support, and technical and medical assistance to Fiji in response to COVID-19.

During the bilateral meeting, they discussed the recent re-opening of Fiji and New Zealand’s borders and tourism sectors.

Also on the agenda were national strategies for climate change adaptation and mitigation, global inflation and supply chain issues.

They also talked about Fiji’s growing Business Process Outsourcing sector, policy reforms for the health and labour sectors, and other opportunities for co-operation for strategic advantage in the region.

 

