Maharaj arrest warrant cancelled

A bench warrant for Zoe Maharaj has been cancelled by the Suva Magistrate’s Court.

Appearing before Magistrate Joji Boseiwaqa, defence lawyer Gavin O’Driscoll said Maharaj was not able to attend court last week as she was down with the flu.

O’Driscoll said she has not been able to get a medical certificate but will be able to submit it at the next hearing date.

Moore is charged with being found in possession of 7.89 grams of methamphetamine, being found in possession of 12.49 grams of cocaine and being found in possession of 2.5 grams of marijuana.

She is charged alongside former Suva lawyer Sazreen Abdul Lateef.

The hearing date for the two has been fixed for June 15th to 17th this year.