Lusaka’s judgment day today

Kiala Henri Lusaka. [File Photo]

Judgment will be delivered today against Congo national Kiala Henri Lusaka.

The 39-year-old is charged with one count of murder for allegedly killing his 44-year-old wife, Jennifer Anne Downes, an Australian national.

The alleged incident occurred on July 23rd, 2019, at their rented home in Service Street, Suva.

His judgment was to be delivered on Friday, but it was deferred to today due to the unavailability of a translator.