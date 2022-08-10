Lusaka’s children still have nightmares, court told

[File Photo]

Congo national, Kiala Henri Lusaka will be sentenced this Friday.

Lusaka appeared in the Suva High Court for his sentence hearing, with the prosecution asking for a minimum sentence of 20 to 25 years.

The prosecution said Lusaka violated Jennifer Anne Downes trust and during the violent attack, their three children under the age of six were inside the house.

She also said Downes was murdered in her own home, a place where she should have felt safe.

The state lawyer also read out the victim’s impact statement prepared by Downes father Christopher Downes, who said a piece of their soul had been ripped away.

He said that Downes children are still scared and having nightmares that Lusaka will end up in Australia and look for them.

Christopher Downes also said the children were being looked after by family members.

He said the third child is autistic and is under the care of the state.

He also said that while the court will deliver a sentence, Downes children are already serving a life sentence.

The defense in their submission asked for a minimum sentence of 12 years for Lusaka and asked the court to consider his personal circumstances.

The defense also said that Lusaka was under prolonged stress and he did look after the children while Downes was away on work duties.

Lusaka was found guilty of killing his 44-year-old Australian wife, Jennifer Anne Downes, earlier this week.

The incident occurred on July 23rd, 2019, at the couple’s rented home in Service Street, Suva.

Lusaka is now on remand waiting for sentence.