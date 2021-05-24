Home

Court

Lusaka’s bail ruling will be next week

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
October 29, 2021 4:23 pm
Henri Lusaka

The Suva High Court will rule on Tuesday next week whether Congo national Henri Lusaka will be released on bail.

Lusaka has spent two years in remand and the matter was called for bail hearing today.

The State objected to his bail saying that Lusaka does not have a fixed address and his proposed sureties knew him through Church programs held at the Remand Centre.

Article continues after advertisement

The Defense counsel told the court that Lusaka is presumed innocent until proven guilty and also said that the sureties have come forward to assure the court they would accept him.

Lusaka is charged with one count of murder.

He allegedly murdered his 44-year-old wife Jennifer Anne Downes on July 23rd, 2019, at their rented home at Service Street in Suva.

He appeared before the High Court Judge via Skype from the Suva Remand Centre.

