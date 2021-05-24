Lusaka’s bail hearing on Friday

The Suva High Court will decide on Friday whether Congo National Henri Lusaka will be released on bail or not as he has now spent more than two years in remand.
Lusaka is charged with one count of murder.
He allegedly killed his Australian wife Jennifer Anne Downes in July 2019 at their rented home on Service Street in Suva.
The matter has been adjourned for Friday for hearing.
