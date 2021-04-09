Lusaka pleads not guilty

Congo national Kiala Henri Lusaka who allegedly killed his Australian wife in 2019 pleaded not guilty in the High court this morning.

He took his plea through the assistance of an interpreter.

39-year-old Lusaka is charged with one count of murder for allegedly killing his 44-year-old wife Jennifer Anne Downes, an Australian national.

The alleged incident occurred on July 23rd, 2019, at their rented home in Service Street, Suva.

His trial got underway in the High Court this morning.

The first state witness interviewing Officer Laisa Beci Yalimaiwai is currently giving evidence.